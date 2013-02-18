Project ‘Dream’, commissioned by an Edmiston client and project managed from conception to completion by the yacht management division at Edmiston is the largest superyacht ever built by Feadship.

The client brief specified a superyacht that would boast a customised, striking and sleek concept designed by Andrew Winch.

Despite her 99-metre length, she is an elegant and a slender vessel that can attain a speed of well over 24 knots. She is capable of such speeds thanks to the highly efficient hull form and quadruple engines that drive controllable pitch propellers swiftly and efficiently.

Leveraging on the expertise accrued from the fully enclosed helicopter hangar which was developed for 86-metre Ecstasea, a previous project by Edmiston, ‘Dream’ is the second Feadship to feature such a certified helicopter storage system.

Rory Trahair, Head of Marketing at Edmiston commented; “It is great to see this project come to fruition after years of hard work from the Edmiston project management team and the skilled craftsman at Feadship. She is the latest in a long line of new construction projects that Edmiston have commissioned on behalf of clients in recent years and will join Tango and Hampshire II as unquestionably the most groundbreaking and impressive yachts afloat today.”

This is the 3rd significant project to be launched by Feadship for an Edmiston client over the past 2 years. The 78m Tango was launched in 2012 alongside Hampshire II, also 78m and launched in 2012.