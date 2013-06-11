Edmiston Report Strong First Quarter

Triple Seven, the 68 metre German-built Nobiskrug launched in 2006, is one of the most noteworthy brokerage sales of 2013 so far and has been sold for an undisclosed sum to a far Eastern buyer.

Edmiston also noted the significant increase in charter demand for newer destinations in Central and Latin America and Australasia have been much sought after, while the Mediterranean continues to dominate.

The impressive new 49 metre sailing yacht Ohana has been added to the Edmiston Charter Fleet and will be cruising in French Polynesia from this month. The recently launched, 72 metre superyacht Red Square, one of the most impressive yachts within the Edmiston sales fleet, will be ready for delivery in July. She is the only new build yacht larger than 70 metres to be available to purchase this summer.

Edmiston has signed a new 57 metre Feadship which is due for delivery for summer 2015. She is the latest in a number of significant new construction projects commissioned and managed by Edmiston including the 99m Madame GU, delivered during May and the largest Feadship to be launched. Madame Gu is one of the most spectacular yachts to arrive in the Mediterranean this summer. She follows the delivery in 2012 of the 78 metre Hampshire II and the sensational 78 metre Tango, both of which were commissioned for Edmiston clients at Feadship and project managed by the Edmiston Yacht Management team

Nicholas Edmiston, commented: “It has been excellent start to the year and we are seeing reassuring signs across the market with growing demand from potential buyers and charterers alike as the summer season begins.”