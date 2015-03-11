Edmiston Sells Two Superyachts

Paramour

The CMN-built superyacht Paramour is an outstanding example of a modern day cruiser, built in 2002 with a Stirling Design exterior and a Claudette Bonneville. Last refitted in 2007, Paramour has accommodation for up to 10 guests in 5 suites, comprising of one Owner’s cabin, 3 double cabins and 1 twin.

Edmiston sold this yacht while representing both buyer and seller through their Monaco and Mexico offices.

Aquila

Built in 2000 by Benetti, Stefano Natucci was behind both the exterior and interior designs of this beautiful 50m motor yacht and Edmiston’s latest sale. Able to accommodate up to 10 guests in 5 suites and with state-of-the-art stabilisation systems, this custom yacht is perfectly equipped for any situation.