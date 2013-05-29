This is the fourth project to be commissioned and project managed by Edmiston at Feadship in the last four years and the latest in a long line of significant Edmiston/Feadship projects launched over the past 10 years.

With radical exterior styling by Eidsgaard Design, the yacht will be painstakingly built to the highest standard by the craftsmen at Feadship. Due for delivery in 2015, this 57 metre yacht will have accommodation for 12 guests in an owners stateroom and five additional guest cabins at main deck level, cared for by a crew of 15. With a maximum speed of 16 knots and a range of 5,000 nautical miles, the yacht has been specifically designed for world cruising.

Jacqueline Lyne, Director of Edmiston Yacht Management commented: “We are delighted to be managing yet another project at Feadship and to be working with the team at Eidsgaard once again. It has been a fantastic few years for the Edmiston New Construction division, which has overseen the build and delivery of three significant projects (Hampshire II, Tango and Madame GU) as well as a number of refit projects on behalf of our clients.”

This is the latest new construction project to be commissioned and project managed by Edmiston at Feaship. It follows the delivery of the 78 metre yachts Hampshire II and Tango, as well as Madame GU, which at 99 metres is the largest yacht ever constructed in Holland.

I visited the Feadship yard this morning and, as always, the yard is working on a number of exciting (and secretive) projects which I will be delivering in the very near future. In the meantime, I would personally like to thank Feadship for their hospitality. Follow us on Twitter @Superyachtscom for a live insight into the HISWA 2013 Press Tour.