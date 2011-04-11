Having only just been launched from the Feadship yard, the 63m Lady Britt has now successfully made her way to the Caribbean and stands available for charter through the leading brokerage firm.

Her unique features consist of a wellness spa, panoramic gym area, outdoor cinema, and a very attractive Finnish sauna.

Superyacht Lady Britt is capable of comfortably accommodating 12 guests on board in spacious suites, alongside two full-width staterooms.

Alongside plentiful space for guests, Lady Britt offers a world-class crew of 15 to handle your every specification when cruising; including a Michelin Starred Chef who trained with Raymond Blanc.

After her stay in the Caribbean, Lady Britt will be available from 14th May to 9th June in the Baltic and from 28th June to 16th of July in the South of France – returning to the Caribbean in November with a weekly rate of €445,000 / €470,000.

Lady Britt will be available in the Adriatic from the 30th of August this year. She will be headed toward the UK for the 2012 Olympics and already has a set berth for the duration of the games.

Edmiston & Company has also confirmed berths for Apache II and Moonlight during the Monaco Grand Prix, both available for charter during the world renowned event.