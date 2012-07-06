Oceanco totally discarded the rule book of convention when building the 75m Anastasia. Seven decks are disguised in a huge sweeping curved superstructure that rises from the wood effect transom through to the reverse sheerline bow.

So much space for so many ideas – you buy a yacht but you get a lifestyle. Half of the lower deck is dedicated to the storage of sports equipment. Hullside doors fold down to assist with launching but also provide balconies over the sea.

There are four tenders including limousines and jetskis transporters. They are all equipped with navigation and communication links so that Anastasia could be a global expedition yacht with a fleet of tenders for up-river or in-shore investigation. Nitrox scuba systems with underwater communications are yet another detail. Apart from a plush cinema, the lower deck is equipped with a medical facility.

The vast main saloon features an aquarium that separates lounging and dining areas. A professional sound system with lasers and lights transforms this entire area into an amazing nightclub. At 30 metres it is larger than most clubs on dry land. The duplex mastersuite is on the upper deck together with a special VIP double cabin. Four double suites are forward on the main deck.

Deck space is off the scale of expansive with a massive gymnasium (more like a health club) on the sun deck. By way of contrast a secluded double sunbed nestles beneath the winged masthead – like a secret hiding place from the world.

Anastasia is arguably the most highly specified yacht on the world market. Edmiston broker, Alex Busher, has a clear-cut view: “that she commands a premium price is not in doubt but her quality and scope means that she is quite simply, in a league of her own”.