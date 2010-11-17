Launched by Baglietto in 2009, Apache II is a dynamic and futuristic superyacht which features exquisite interior and exterior design from Francesco Paszkowski.

Her interior is composed of calm and open colours with light woods and a large L-shaped couch and coffee table facing a large 42-inch retractable cinema system. Apache II also offers the opportunity to enjoy gourmet cuisine in an elegant dining room with two unique extendable terraces on either side of the room to increase the width.

Well designed for outdoor entertaining and relaxation, Apache II offers complete 360 degree panoramic views along with sun loungers, ample dining space for 12 guests and a wet bar with easy access to the spacious swimming platform.

Apache II offers generous interior spaces inside with the ability to comfortably accommodate 12 guests in one master stateroom, two VIP cabins with queen beds and a further two cabins with twin beds, all with en-suite facilities.

Apache II can comfortably reach a top speed of 29 knots with a range of 600nm at 25 knots due to her all-aluminium construction for a light-weight and faster cruising experience.

Now available for charter through Edmiston & Company, Apache II allows you to watch the world go by whilst enjoying an aperitif on the terrace or tasting the modern haute cuisine in the formal dining room with 9 members of crew to tend to your every need.