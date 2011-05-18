With a sharp and aggressive design which resembles something straight from the scenes of a Batman movie, the 36m Wally Power 118 is a ferocious performance yacht: capable of achieving a whopping top speed of 65 knots through three water jets and twin screw propulsion.



The Wally Power 118 was custom built in 2002 by Wally Yachts and Intermarine, and with her carbon composite hull and glass superstructure, this yacht stands as one of the most distinctive yachts in the world.

Her interior features a beautiful minimalistic design, characteristic of most Wally yachts, surrounding guests in glass, steel, leather and linen in a highly contemporary style.

The Wally Power 118 is capable of accommodating six guests in three cabins, consisting of one spacious master cabin and two double cabins.

Now available for sale through Edmiston & Company, the Wally Power 118 is a fantastic opportunity for any potential superyacht owner: listed at an asking price of €12,500,000.