The Superyachts.com Top 100 Largest Yachts Preview made many predictions for 2010, as we watched and waited for superyachts like Luna, Orca, Phoenix 2, Cakewalk and Pegaso to hit the water. However, a year is a long time and some superyachts will not see their launch until 2011.

Now, with preparations for the new 2011 Top 100 Largest Yachts Preview on the horizon, Edmiston & Company has proudly taken their mantle as the sponsor of the largest superyachts roster on the web.

With events like the Monaco Yacht Show and the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show around the corner, there is still a lot of life left in the year. However, Edmiston & Company has already brought us some of the largest superyacht sales since the economic downturn, most of which feature in the Superyachts.com Top 100.

Come January, Superyachts.com, in association with Edmiston & Company, will be posting a brand new, updated preview of what superyachts will be headed for the water in 2011. The Superyachts.com Top 100 will also be updated to bring you an official list of exactly what did hit the water in 2010.

During the latter months of 2010, keep a keen eye as we will be releasing sneak previews into the Top 100 Largest Yachts Forecast for 2011.