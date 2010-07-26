Following a six day hearing at the high court in London in late June, Mr Justice Field ruled that Edmiston had been responsible for the sale of the Radiant (ex; Darius) to the Al Futtaim family from the United Arab Emirates, and that Mr Berezovsky should pay Edmiston their rightful commission.

Mr Berezovsky has accepted the ruling. Commenting on the judgement, Edmiston said “We were obviously extremely disappointed that we had to go to court over this matter; however, we are pleased with the ruling which has confirmed the key role we played in the sale of Darius”.

In court it was revealed that the 110m motor yacht Darius, which was designed by Tim Heywood, was sold for over Euro 240 million, making it the most expensive brokerage sale ever.

The positive ruling for Edmiston follows an extremely successful six months of sales for the company which has already sold 18 yachts this year. Successful sales include the likes of Phoenix, Lauren L, Utopia, Moonlight II (ex; Alysia) and Kokomo to name a few.