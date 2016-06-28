Currently being overseen by global brokerage house Edmiston, this immediately recognisable luxury explorer yacht was designed by renowned London studio Bannenberg & Rowell.

The VARD 1-08 Project Kilkea is robust in both style and capability, capable of withstanding any ocean condition in complete safety and comfort. Not only is this yacht a rugged and capable superyacht, but Project Kilkea also reflects an eco-conscious mindset and boasts notably low fuel consumption.

While the yacht itself is progressing rapidly in yard, the interiors are yet to be chosen, offering a unique opportunity for owners seeking to explore the world.

The sheer expanse of space across the interior and exterior present opportunities for entertainment, accommodation for up to 36 and helicopter hangar to explore the furthest reaches of the world in style.

Available for sale with Edmiston Yachts, the VARD 1-08 Kilkea is set for both adventure and a place in the Top 100 upon her launch, which is expected this year.