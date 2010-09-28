After bidding against the Italian shipyard, Sanlorenzo, for the assets of Baglietto and Cantieri di Pisa. Overmarine successfully outbid Sanlorenzo, obtaining the shipyards for sum of €33 million.

Italian newspaper La Stampa spoke to Giuseppe Balducci, President of Effebi-Overmarine who stated that Overmarine will carry on producing the Mangusta superyacht line and Cantieri di Pisa will continue making fibreglass cruisers alongside Baglietto continuing to produce aluminium and steel superyachts.

