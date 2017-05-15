A yacht with stylish lines, modern taste and a contemporary edge, CID was created to explore the world in ease and comfort. The naval architecture and exterior design have resulted in notable design elements such as giant windows, open space on board and ample space for guests in four suites.

Social time on the water and experience behind the helm is built into the DNA of CID, for example, the top deck flybridge is the largest (in terms of length ratio) ever built on a Feadship; allowing more space for friends, with a table for sixteen, one of five different al fresco dining zones on board.

The interior is geared to practical use, all within a sophisticated style and palette. There are wooden floors throughout the main deck, a giant television and a big screen projector in the main lounge so that guests watch can two sports events simultaneously.

While taking these bespoke use-based factors into action, Bannenberg & Rowell Design has successfully designed a crisp and simple architectural interior palette of oak, walnut and wenge, taking advantage of the 2.45m headroom in the main saloon and associated expansive glazing.

Marty Lowe, the client’s long-time interior designer, oversaw the selection of soft furnishings, loose furniture and decorative objects, all of which have been combined to produce a calm, pale West Coast vibe.