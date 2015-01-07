Since its construction in 1991, Elliot Bay has grown to become one of the top yachting destinations on Puget Sound.

With a total of 1,250 slips, including some berthing for yachts of up to 90 metres, it holds the mantle of being the largest privately owned marina on the entire west coast.

The marina’s location on a hilly peninsula just over a mile northwest of downtown, amid 17 acres of uplands and a pristine park-like setting, is one of its key attractions.

Set away from the hustle and bustle of the city but still within easy reach, visitors can enjoy the best of both worlds depending on their mood.

