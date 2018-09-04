Proving a popular motoryacht, Elysian was last offered for sale in 2016 and sold in less than two months. She features glossy two-tone exterior styling by Donald Starkey Designs and a contemporary, cosy interior by Bannenberg & Rowell. Her lavish interior features marble decor throughout with hints of green and purple embellishment.

Winner of the Best Power 40-65m category at the International Superyacht Society Awards, Elysian’s accommodation can be adapted to suit her owner’s needs. A six-stateroom layout can sleep up to 12 guests and includes a master suite located on the main deck and four guest cabins on the lower deck. These spaces include two king size and two queen size that can convert into twins. The four lower deck guest cabins can be interlinked and set up as two full beam VIP suites complete with a lounge area.

Guests on board Elysian can enjoy al fresco dining and have plentiful choices when they are ready to relax outside. Guests can take a dip in the Jacuzzi situated at the bow, with quantum XT zero speed stabilisers ensuring superior comfort when at anchor.

The steel and aluminium constructed superyacht will be available to view at Monaco Yacht Show 2018, 26-29 September.

