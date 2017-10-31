Johan Dubbelman, the current Sales Manager of Moonen Shipyards will take over as CEO on an interim basis, while Bilterijst continues to advise new management and safeguard the new transition up to December.

“Having been the public face and driving force behind the Moonen brand over the past 20 years, Emile has now decided to take a different path,” comments Johan. “We are very grateful to Emile for his energy and driving force over the years and wish him all the best for the future.”

In his new role as interim CEO, Johan will be able to leverage on his considerable experience at Moonen Shipyards, which he joined in 2001. A qualified naval architect, Johan worked in purchasing and project management before becoming Sales Manager in 2014.

A longstanding member of the renowned Dutch yacht builders and key industry player, Emile Bilterijst moves on as the Moonen brand heads into a new and exciting after opening a new American office and unveiling a new direction with the Navarino concept.

We look forward to bringing you more updates on the story and new era of Moonen as more details emerge on the run up to 2018.