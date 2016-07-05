Engel & Völkers Yachting has a new office in the heart of the yachting hub of Antibes, the choice of which strengthens the company’s push into yachting capitals across the world. “Port Vauban in Antibes is the largest harbour in the Mediterranean, and an important yachting hotspot,” explains Anissa Mediouni.

With this push into a new region comes a new view on the market thanks to Engel & Völkers Yachting’s established global network of private jet, luxury residential and commercial clientele; noting a significant growth of interest in yachting surrounding Europe and USA.

“The charter segment is set to be particularly important for the future development of the superyacht industry overall,” said Anissa Mediouni, explaining: “There was record demand for superyachts last year, and the trend for 2016 is also looking extremely promising.” In the broker segment, Engel & Völkers Yachting has also forecasted a slight rise in prices for new yachts.

With the hunt for new yacht brokerage and charter agents, Engel & Völkers is placing support in it’s Yachting arm. You can read our full interview with new CEO Anissa Mediouni by clicking here.