Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

News Search

Engel & Völkers Yachting Push Further into Côte d'Azur

By Ben Roberts

After recently speaking with Engel & Völkers Yachting CEO Anissa Mediouni, the yacht charter and brokerage firm has today announced their expansion further into the French Riviera with a market prognosis for the future.

Engel & Völkers Yachting has a new office in the heart of the yachting hub of Antibes, the choice of which strengthens the company’s push into yachting capitals across the world. “Port Vauban in Antibes is the largest harbour in the Mediterranean, and an important yachting hotspot,” explains Anissa Mediouni.

With this push into a new region comes a new view on the market thanks to Engel & Völkers Yachting’s established global network of private jet, luxury residential and commercial clientele; noting a significant growth of interest in yachting surrounding Europe and USA.

The charter segment is set to be particularly important for the future development of the superyacht industry overall,” said Anissa Mediouni, explaining: “There was record demand for superyachts last year, and the trend for 2016 is also looking extremely promising.” In the broker segment, Engel & Völkers Yachting has also forecasted a slight rise in prices for new yachts.

With the hunt for new yacht brokerage and charter agents, Engel & Völkers is placing support in it’s Yachting arm. You can read our full interview with new CEO Anissa Mediouni by clicking here.

"The charter segment is set to be particularly important for the future development of the superyacht industry overall"

Anissa Mediouni, CEO of Engel & Volkers Yachting

"The charter segment is set to be particularly important for the future development of the superyacht industry overall"

Anissa Mediouni, CEO of Engel & Volkers Yachting
By Ben Roberts
Related News
Featured Events