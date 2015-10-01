The presentation of Gulf Craft’s 41m Majesty 135 superyacht in the premier yachting event in the superyacht calendar is just one example of the yacht and boat builder’s persistent determination to meet and exceed the ever-evolving expectations of its discerning customers.



“We believe that making it in this fiercely competitive market ultimately depends on how well you understand your customers, and so as our client needs and requirements evolve, so do we,” said Erwin Bamps, Gulf Craft CEO.



“Our presence at global yachting events is not only about showcasing our capabilities, but also connecting with existing and prospective customers to complement our next creations. We do not rest on our laurels at Gulf Craft – it’s always about moving forward and developing the next plan to intrigue and impress our passionate customers.”



Gulf Craft’s participation at the Monaco Yacht Show follows the recent launch of its largest superyacht yet, the Majesty 155. The displacement superyacht, a company first, takes the shipyard’s semi-custom capability to the next level, with cutting-edge technology sprawled across 47 meters of luxurious perfection, both in style and functionality.



From an ornately designed fountain on the sundeck and cascading waterfalls, to a dedicated beach club and lounges equipped with first-rate entertainment systems, the Majesty 155 shed light on the company’s remarkable ability to produce world-class craft.