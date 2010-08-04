Espen Oeino began his climb to the top at the Martin Francis Design Studio, working as project manager on the iconic 74m Superyacht Enigma. Having made a name for himself through talent and quality of design, Espen Oeino then went on to design and overlook such projects as the 78m Madsummer, 126m Octopus and the 155m Al Said.

At the World Superyacht Awards this year, Espen’s 75m superyacht Northern Star won Best Displacement Motor Yacht of 1,300GT and above whilst the 60m Motor Yacht Arkley and the 61.8m Motor Yacht Candyscape II took joint lead position for the Best Displacement Motor Yacht of 500-1,299GT and above.

Not only did three of his designed and architectural projects receive high ranking awards, not to mention the coveted Neptune trophy, but Motor Yacht Arkley also walked away with the sought after Motor Yacht of the Year Award. The set of awards given out to the owners and representatives of these yachts from a specially picked panel of judges has heralded Espen Oeino as quite possibly one of the most accomplished designers of 2010.

When we asked for his opinion on modern yacht design, Espen replied “Look at how yacht design has come from 15 years ago today; you have more adventurous clients who are perhaps less conservative with more money and less age which is always helpful.”

With the Monaco Yacht Show drawing ever closer, one of

Espen Oeino’s most impressive superyachts, Roma, will be proudly displayed amongst a multitude of the world’s finest superyachts. Built in 2010 by Viareggio SuperYachts, this 61.8m sea-faring giant is as beautiful on the outside as she is on the inside. Motor yacht Roma features an expertly designed interior in a joint project between Newcruise and German design company Gehr.

Espen Oeino continues to work toward expanding his already impressive portfolio, working on more impressive and exciting projects to continue his career as a high ranking and pedigree designer.