“Normally the simpler you make it, the better it will stand the test of time,” the famed designer begins, speaking from his perfectly positioned studio in the centre of Monaco’s Port Hercule. In this instance, he’s referring to Valerie, a Lurssen-build that’s currently for sale with IYC; one of the largest yachts currently for sale in the world and a design that has been crafted to stand the test of time.

“I think she’s on her way to becoming a lasting design. She still is considered by many today to be one of the most beautiful boats we have done with Lurssen. I know one of the Directors has it on his wall. According to him this is one of the nicest Lurssens we have done,” Espen explains, stating a case for careful design consideration and how more ‘classic’ yacht design can often be the best way to avoid ageing.

“She’s not screaming in your eye when you look at her, but she grows on you with time,” describes the designer, stating a number of features, including her subtle two-tone exterior colouring which adds just the right amount of je ne sais quoi without appearing ostentatious. And this is exactly the kind of ‘clever’ feature that puts Espen Øino at the very top of the game when it comes to yacht design.

Other features on board Valerie include the deck spaces which are truly impressive. The sundeck is dramatic and expansive, with a jacuzzi, bar, lounge pads and a 6-metre pool providing an ultra-private place for Owners to enjoy. A helipad and second jacuzzi on the forward deck are welcome additions, with the guest boarding platform another special feature, just to name a few.

But her features are just the beginning. It’s the effort required to create such a timeless classic that in turn, make Valerie stand out. Espen explains, “She stands out in the right way because there’s something about her.” The following comparison explains, in layman's terms, exactly why; “It’s like an understated Rolls Royce or a Bentley that doesn’t look like a wild Italian or American sports car that might fade in terms of its design quite quickly. It will always remain and ten years later, twenty years later she will still stand out.”

So with numerous yachts in the Espen Øino portfolio, it seems Valerie, launched back in 2011, is the case study to success. And the trick to timeless? Designing simpler. Valerie is currently for sale with IYC and asking €170,000,000.00.