SV Designs specialises in environmentally friendly superyachts sporting bold designs. SV Designs' yacht concepts include the striking 'Organik', which uses ecologically friendly systems for hot water production and air conditioning, and the 89m geometrically designed 'Private', which makes use of solar power.

The new 55m Esquisse integrates energy saving devices with the use of a diesel-electric plant to produce electricity and high power for speed when required, without the need for heavy diesel engines.

Superyacht Esquisse also has solar heaters for sanitary hot water integrated into the superstructure, and a high standard of thermal insulation.

The superyacht’s interior arrangement comprises an owner's suite forward on the main deck; a saloon aft main deck and top deck, and VIP guest cabins and crew quarters on lower deck.



Esquisse is one of the more conventional concepts to come from Sylvain Viau, with a sleek profile and balanced lines.



