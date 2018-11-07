Evan began, "The 90R has been such an exciting project for us and it's almost 2 years ago to this boat show that both myself and Richard Allen were having a discussion of where we were going with the next Ocean Alexander design and we were both of the mind that we needed to make a leap!"

And make a leap they did. While some features of the new model remain familiar, unique design elements of the 90R are visible before you've even taken off your shoes, including a never-before-seen beach club with wet bar and gorgeous skylight, the perfect place to relax and watch the stars.

But it's on the inside where the ability to 'see out' is a defining factor of the new creation. Evan explains, "The ability to see out and see the sea is one of the key design features, so whether it's here in the sky lounge or down in the main saloon where the windows are almost full height or the master stateroom where again, it's almost full height."

The reasoning behind this decision is simple, adding to the wow-factor from the moment you step on board. Evan adds, "This is something that's so unique for yachts and becoming more and more popular because people want to be on board a boat but have that connection with the sea."

In fact, the 90R's use of glass makes it feel incredibly spacious for a 27-metre. The new full-width main deck expands living space without compromising the performance and efficiency of Ocean Alexander and the notable interior design creates an optical illusion for size. It's all together newer, sleeker and more stylish.

But it's not just about the design language. Evan emphasizes that with this model, it's all about experience. He closes, "This is a boat that's ideal for families to go cruising, to have friends on board, for long cruising [...] It's really just designed for all the different lifestyles that people want to enjoy on the sea and to give them an experience and platform to enjoy that. That's been our goal and we feel we have achieved that."

For more, including an exclusive look at her interior, watch the full video interview above.