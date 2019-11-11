Sitting down in the sky lounge of the 84R, it was a pleasure to hear all about the design process of a yacht that was making its world debut at the show. Following the incredible success of the shipyard's Revolution Series, the 84R follows in the footsteps of the 90R which we saw premiere at FLIBS 2018.

With no better audience to share the vessel with than the American Market, Evan K. Marshall talked us through the interior - which boasts a hugely spacious feel for a yacht in this size-range. At just 25m, the 84R has a 6.3m beam and a feel of openness created by the improved open-plan layout on board.

Evan explained the thought process behind this style;"We took some design features of the 70E which has a very open plan on the main deck, going away from yachts where - especially galleys - were closed off. It's the way families are using yachts nowadays so we thought we want to bring that to a yacht in this size."

Another stand-out feature of the design is the creative use of glass thanks to ever-evolving technologies. "This size of window was not possible five years ago!" Evan began, "So as glass manufacturers are able to offer us larger unbroken pieces of glass we immediately take that and say ok we're going to use that!" And a great result this technological advance has had... the 84R's connection between inside and out is truly impressive.

Evan closed by speaking about the future of his relationship with Ocean Alexander and how the yard is looking to work on their reputation, particularly in the Americas by focusing on the all-important quality of build. Watch the full interview in the video above.