Held in the city of Sanya in the Chinese province of Hainan, the event was hosted for the fifth year in a row last March and is believed to be an important step forward in the history of the show.

We sat down with Eve Ng, Managing Director of the Hainan Visun Rendez-Vous, at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show to find out her thoughts on the most recent instalment and how she feels the event is evolving.

“For Hainan Rendez-Vous 2014 we are satisfied … with good quantity and quality of visitors, but we are still a young show so we still have room for further improvement.

“Our team is full of energy, creativity, long term vision and commitment. We will do all our best to bring the show to another level year by year.”

She continued: “The first edition of Hainan Rendez-Vous was launched in 2010. It is set to be an annual gathering of Chinese elite from top luxury brands from all over the world, ranging from yacht manufacturers, business jets, lifestyle brands like watches and jewellery, fashions, supercars, wine and gourmet, art pieces and so on.

“It is also set to be a platform for industry leaders sharing experiences with each other together to promote the yachting lifestyle and business aviation in China – one of the most potential up-and-coming markets."

For more information on the growth of the Hainan Visun Rendez-Vous, watch the above video with Eve Ng.