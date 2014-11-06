Measuring 54 metres, Forever One was launched in July 2014 and represents ISA’s dedication to constantly pushing the boundaries of quality in design and construction.

With her reverse bow and vibrant red and white paintwork, Forever One is a yacht with a completely different style from a unique owner’s vision. A noteworthy element is the glass elevator that connects all decks, from the lower deck to the flybridge. She has a spectacular dining/relaxing salon located forward on the main deck where usually are located the Owner's stateroom.

A spacious beach club with large foldable stern and side platforms ideal for water toys and tenders docking give also facilitated access to the water by automatic and gentle-angled submerged stairs. The main garage is located forward on main deck and will carry a 9m tender and a 5.5m crew tender.

The tour de force of Axis Group Yacht Design and Camper & Nicholsons were big contributing factors in regards to the origins of this yacht and joined us to talk about the achievement at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show.

Watch the above video for a full break-down of the Forever One’s origins, design process and construction, all the way to launch.