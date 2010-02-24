Originally built for the Sultan of Oman, H.M. Qaboos bin Said, Loaloat Al Behar was given as a gift Sultanate, the Oman Ministry of Tourism.



Measuring an incredible 103.85m, with a 16.2m beam, she is one of the largest charter yachts in the world. Loaloat Al Behar can accommodate 27 guests in seven suites, four doubles and three twins. The ex Royal yacht can also carry a professional crew of 22.

Loaloat underwent a refit in 2009 and most notably no longer bears the Royal Yacht cream colour; she has emerged with a newly painted off-white exterior, and a stunning interior.

The ex Royal offers an extraordinary charter option due to her size, history and array of amenities including private cinema, Jacuzzi, and diving equipment.

Loaloat Al Behar is available for charter through Fraser Yachts this coming season in the Middle East.