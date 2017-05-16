Launched at the close of January, Cloud 9 entered the water in a haze of coloured smoke and is today preparing to cruise the Mediterranean with her new owner.

“Cloud 9 just left the shipyard a week ago,” explains CCO of CRN & Ferretti Group Stefano de Vivo. “I’ve seen a couple of tears going down faces which is good, it means a lot of passion went in. It’s already become the jewel in the crown of CRN, the sheer beauty of Studio Zuccon International’s [exterior] design and Winch Design for the interiors are just proceeding us in trying to promote the boat, our work and the job that we’ve done.”

“I think it’s going to become even more of a jewel in the crown when more and more people start going on board,” adds de Vivo, “we’ve worked together with the owner and his team a lot and you’ll be able to come and see it in Monaco at the boat show.”

The outcome of this collaboration, with Burgess acting as Owner’s representative, is 1,000 square metres of space enriched by exacting and elegant design decorating each level of yacht, as well as a flowing, elegant exterior which is sure to take the 2017 Monaco Yacht Show by storm.