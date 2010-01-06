The luxury yacht's main salon features a plasma screen with a Linn entertainment system, enabling guests to access the yacht's extensive CD and DVD collection. She also offers a jacuzzi, gymnasium and six luxury guest suites, accommodating up to 12 guests.



All staterooms have double beds and mahogany woodwork, complemented with exquisite myrtle and honey onyx.

The dining salon aboard Excellence III is impressively opulent. It even features fiber-optic stars which illuminate a sweeping, flame mahogany table.

Excellence III boasts a huge array of recreational toys and tenders from kayaks to windsurfers. She also carries two Yamaha waverunners.

Excellence III is available for charter in the Caribbean this winter (January to May) and then in the Mediterranean during the summer (June to October).

She joins Moran's impressive fleet of yachts for charter, which includes Lurssen yachts 78.5m Madsummer and 76.5m Northern Star.