Faper Group, the holding company founded by Fabio Perini, signed a partnership agreement recently with Fenix Srl, a family company led by Dino Tabacchi and represented in this operation by his son Edoardo Tabacchi. This operation represents a capital injection of €27 million, respective shareholdings of 50.01% for the Faper Group and 49.99% for Fenix srl; meaning a new future for Perini Navi.

“The management of this company has a long history,” explains Lamberto Tacoli. “It’s a great deal because of the Italians that did them. The Perini family started this relationship with the Tabacchi family, they are both extremely passionate for the business. It’s an Italian company that remains 100% Italian.”

“This operation,” comments Fabio Boschi, CEO of Faper Group, “is an example of the immense value of Italian excellence. We have worked intensely to renew the company and adapt it to the changing demands of the market. We are proud to see that this effort has been recognised by one of the most important families of Italian entrepreneurs. We are also enthusiastic about the involvement of Lamberto Tacoli, entrusted by Edoardo Tabacchi to lead the company, who will contribute his experience and business acumen to Perini Navi and Picchiotti.”

“They have put me in charge of this big, huge responsibility,” adds Tacoli, “any shipyard in the world has up and downs, our business is very connected to alot of different situations that happen around the world. I think, Perini now has a new opportunity with a new capital increase, and a new boost in terms of management, to start again with a lot of wind in the sail.”

Edoardo Tabacchi commented: “It is an honour for me and my family to enter into the world of yachting with the most recognised company in the sector. Meeting Fabio Perini, whom I have no doubt is the most important inventor in the nautical sector, was the beginning of an extraordinary adventure which am sure will endure well into the future.”

“I’ve known the Tabacchi family for a long time and hold them in high regard,” declared Fabio Perini, Founder of Perini Navi. “I am extremely happy to share with Edoardo the future of Perini Navi, who is perfectly aligned with the company’s values and DNA.”

Fabio Perini remains as Honorary President, Lamberto Tacoli becomes Chairman and CEO, Fabio Boschi and Edoardo Tabacchi have been appointed as Vice Presidents. In addition, two other members will be appointed to the Board of Directors.