Exclusive Look Inside Porsche-Designed Yacht

‘Striking’ is an understatement when it comes to the exteriors of Royal Falcon One. The yacht’s sharp white curves, unique hull and tinted glass windows are nothing short of eye-catching, making this build present itself as something between a luxury catamaran and something more extra-terrestrial.

“She is a spaceship of the sea, for the rising billionaires of the 21st Century,” commented Royal Falcon Fleet.

Meanwhile, Royal Falcon One’s upper deck is complete with an on-board Jacuzzi and ample socialising space, affording panoramic sea views to its guests. The lower deck leads into the main lounge, where the yacht’s interiors do not fail to live up to its outer excellence.

Inside, impressive use of space and volume can be evidenced by a large dining area, complete with bar and lounging space, as well as an ample lounge, expansive main cabin and guest suites. Her interior theme is of shiny, metallic surfaces and a futuristic blend of soft and bright colours.

While the yacht is currently privately owned, Royal Falcon One will soon be available for guests to participate in the ‘Royal Falcon Club’.

This, as describes Royal Falcon Fleet, will take the form of a ‘next-generation membership club’ for high-net worth individuals; offering a unique kind of timeshare arrangement for those wishing to use Royal Falcon One for 1-2 weeks a year over a fixed term.

Royal Falcon One was most recently spotted docked at the Monaco Yacht Show last month, and is now docked in Genoa - likely to be sailing to Naples soon for the winter.