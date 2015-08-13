The striking Expedition yacht project is a high-volume 75m explorer yacht with unparalleled levels of accommodation and a range of features usually only seen on yachts above 90m L.O.A.

“The initial specification was developed in collaboration with a potential client whose high expectations inspired the interesting arrangement of the yacht,” explains Andy Waugh. “His desire to include so many large and awkward features within the 75m package was challenging and as a result produced an extraordinary design.”

On bridge deck she boasts a full size, permanent helipad and heli-garage able to accommodate the Eurocopter 135 and on the owner’s deck beneath an infinity pool measuring 10m long, 4m wide and 1.5m deep. The large upper deck is made possible by her unusually wide beam of 14m and houses a fully equipped spa with sauna, steam room and massage room. Aft of the spa, on top of the helicopter garage is a large, open sun deck with panoramic views, forward is another smaller sun deck with a Jacuzzi.

Unconventionally the main saloon is situated aft on the owner’s deck to allow guests access to the large communal aft deck and pool area. Forward of the main saloon are the formal dining room and cinema whilst the owner’s suite itself is situated as far forward as possible to retain privacy and maximise the interior accommodation.

Guest accommodation including 2 VIP cabins and 4 guest cabins is situated on the main deck along with a generous gym and access down to the large beach club situated aft on the lower deck. A tender garage housing 2 11m tenders, rescue boat and jet-skis are forward of the engine room with crew accommodation towards the bow.

The styling of ‘Expedition’ uses strong graphical elements and long sweeping curves to disguise the high levels of internal space and potentially ungainly helicopter and swimming pool features. Dividing the bulk of the yacht with graphics in this manner helps create an impression that the vessel is light and dynamic. Aspects of the styling are futuristic and radical but combine to give an impression of an unthreatening, classic yacht design.

Both smoothly curved surfacing and sharp edges have been incorporated to create interesting and unique sculptured effects centred around balconies amidships. The explorer yacht proportions (with accommodation distributed more towards the bow) produce a strong, purposeful posture and the lines sweeping diagonally up towards the tip of the bow provide a intrepid character.

With a range of 5000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 15 knots ‘Expedition’ fulfils all aspects of the client’s stringent specification without compromising on styling or the day to day functionality of the vessel. At an estimated build cost of around €100,000,000, the design offers unparalleled value in a compact and easily manageable package.