The 33m sailing ketch is a functional performer designed to withstand the challenges of high latitude sailing. Long Tall Sally is due to be joined by a fleet of identical expedition yachts set to take on the adverse conditions of the globe's roughest seas all year round.

The unconventional route that exploration yacht Long Tall Sally is planning on taking will require a minimum stay of around one month, due to the remote destinations. The exploration yacht is to be built at the Bloemsma shipyard in Holland with her outfitting taking place in Claasen.

Dutch naval architects Dykstra & Partners are responsible for both the architecture and exterior styling of S/Y Long Tall Sally, which features a high quality hull built for endurance and cutting edge equipment. The yacht's interior will be designed by Rhoades Young, offering a comfortable place to relax during the expedition.

The exploration sailing yacht Long Tall Sally is for sale with Dutch brokerage company De Valk as part of a fractional ownership scheme and is scheduled to be delivered in 2011.