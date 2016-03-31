The split personality of the 70 metre superyacht Sherakhan is something to behold. Inside, her opulent styling, grand open spaces and wealth of enviable facilities have attracted guests from across the world; however, exploration and the search for adventure is built in to her DNA.

Y.CO is now presenting guests with the opportunity to enjoy the stunning world inside Sherakhan whilst taking the road less travelled. Unlocking a path to Greenland is an exciting new choice for explorers, but the cruising grounds offer a lot more than just a beautiful view.

From April 22nd to May 1st, guests on board will also be able to make the most of the exhilarating experience of heli-skiing with perfect conditions during this time of year.

Y.CO and the team on board Sherakhan can link with ski operators to look after adventurers opting for a once in a lifetime mountain experience, while those seeking a more serene experience have a lot to choose from.

Her glass bottomed Jacuzzi, spa, sauna, spacious cabins, sophisticated styling, long list of superyacht toys and space for 26 guests, are just part of the lifestyle on offer before you even step outside. Learn more about the charter life of Sherakhan, here.