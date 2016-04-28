During the busy Summer season, the Cannes Film Festival and the historic Monaco Grand Prix are part of the grand calendar of events taking place across numerous superyacht hotspots this year; just two of the most sought after charter experiences in the region.

Matching the gravity and history of luxury in the West Mediterranean, Imperial Yachts is presenting the exclusive charter opportunity to spend time on board the incredible 82 metre superyacht RoMEA. Fully available from July.

At Sea

Having only reached the water in 2015 at the Abeking & Rasmussen facilities in Germany, this is a new superyacht with an imposing sense of both style and size with design expertise from Terence Disdale.

At first glance, her classic, stately lines evoke the majestic power and grace of a vessel that is equally at home crossing deep oceans or navigating fjords, inlets and the best ports across the world.

Her engineering has helped shape a swift, stable and comfortable superyacht to reach exciting new worlds in ease, rising high above the waterline and making the most spectacular views part of RoMEA’s DNA.

This superyacht was built with decades of expertise in both design and construction, opening up spaces throughout to make the most of every area for every type of guest.

On Board

The interior - also the work of world-class designer Terence Disdale -offers different spaces for every mood and scenario while maintaining a unified character throughout. From grand saloons, elegant lounges and multimedia entertainment centres, RoMEA represents the very ideal of the luxury yachting lifestyle.



Her beautifully crafted layout offers everything a guest could possibly need, whether it’s a formal evening of entertainment or a family get-together.

Her main saloon, upholstered in supple, cream-toned leather, creates a light and luxurious atmosphere surrounded by art. Her on board cinema provides the opportunity to entertain and preview movies, while her formal dining room brings everyone together under the gourmet menu of the on board chef.

The Spa and Salon also allows guests to relax in a dedicated wellness centre, with Finnish sauna, Jacuzzi and deluxe showers which are styled to create the ultimate sense of tranquility.

On deck, RoMEA offers a huge sense of space across her external areas, with pool, sundecks, external entertainment systems, observation decks and al fresco dining complete with barbeque, as well as tenders and a full array of watersports facilities and equipment.

RoMEA is exclusively for charter with Imperial Yachts, and presents the ultimate in luxury during an exciting period in the West Med on board a yacht ranked 90th among the Top 100 Largest Yachts in the World.