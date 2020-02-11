The luxury explorer yacht was built in 2016 to withstand the most challenging weather conditions with the purpose of taking her guests on adventures to unchartered territories, whilst enjoying the luxury of a modern superyacht. Available to charter with SuperyachtsMonaco, she is recommended for voyages through the South Pacific where she can reach remote islands and uncover a new adventure.

Hosting 12 guests in six opulent staterooms Cloudbreak is nothing short of a floating palace, so it is remarkable to imagine that she can reach the most secluded spots in the world. A fruitful collaboration between Paris-based Christian Liaigre and Norwegian guru Espen Oeino, Cloudbreak is the pinnacle of timeless superyacht design.

Espen, who is the designer behind the soon-to-be-launched 182m explorer REV, penned a rugged yet striking exterior profile that suits the yacht’s flair for adventure. While panoramic views offer complete serenity, there is plenty to keep guests busy onboard. Espen’s outside living areas include a sundeck complete with a large open-air pool for day lounging, and even a helideck that transforms into a party space with full light and sound systems. Liaigre’s interiors are warm and welcoming, making use of natural light and tones to create bright and spacious living areas, meaning guests relaxed and peaceful no matter the outdoor conditions. A luxurious spa offers the perfect wellness retreat, and the main deck boasts both a large living area and formal dining area for sophisticated entertainment.

Cloudbreak is the ideal explorer yacht to charter for island-hopping escapades in the South Pacific, after all, her name is derived from a famed surfing reef in Fiji. A region that is unparalleled in its diverse natural and cultural experience, South Pacific itineraries can take you from the volcanic landscape and fiery sunsets of French Polynesia, to the untouched wonder of the Great Barrier Reef in just a couple of days. Culturally rich destinations like Papua New Guinea, where over 700 languages are spoken in a country that has guarded traditional ways of life, are complimented by Instagram-famous locations such as the honeymoon hotspot of Bora Bora, all found along a fascinating South Pacific Trail.

A trailblazer in the large explorer category, Cloudbreak brings her owner and guests closer than ever before to the natural wonders of the world. With all that the South Pacific offers as a diverse area brimming with undiscovered gems, the two make for an unforgettable superyacht experience for any shrewd charterer.