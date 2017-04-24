When the owner brought ‘Project Gisele’ to the Balk Shipyard in Urk, The Netherlands, in 2015, the feat ahead was substantial; but the result impressive. Cut in half on arrival (and again later), Sandalphon was stripped down, torn apart and rebuilt as a luxury explorer without limits.

“This project has been challenging for my team. Stripping down a yacht and rebuilt it again might be a harder job compared to new build”, comments Daan Balk – CEO of Balk Shipyard.

Azure Naval Architects examined the project and pursued the potential to elongate Sandalphon by several metres, bringing her up to 31-metres in length. Each area was then ruthlessly restyled and redesigned in order for the Balk team to customise a new life on board.

“With hard work, expertise and dedication we have achieved the best result as the Owner wished for”, Daan continues. “Our first cooperation has been very successful and I sincerely hope we can make this a long term cooperation”, says Erik Spek, Managing Director of Azure Naval Architects.

With an interior and exterior design by Azure Yacht Design, Sandalphon has turned into a sturdy yet elegant explorer yacht. With many key features, next to that a bar and lounge area on the top deck with panoramic views and a wide variety on water toys she will offer her Owners ultimate explorer experiences.

Her German Owner stated: “Sandalphon has turned into an elegant explorer”. Thanks to her matt finish in Futura Dark Grey, rugged style and unique character, this is a yacht that would look at home on either the Mediterranean, or the Antarctic.

Sandalphon was launched on Thursday April 20 and will be ready for delivery at the end of June following extensive sea trials.