Explorer Superyacht Hyhmä

Combining engineering and design to carve out a niche in the burgeoning explorer market, CdM is one of the yards leading the way in terms of distance, comfort and ice-breaking style. Unlike her larger kin, Hyhmä can not only ch larger yachts hitting the Arctic, but gain access to exotic ports easily.

Thanks to the veteran explorer expertise of Vripack, with exterior lines penned by Mario Pedol and his Nauta Design team, Hyhmä accommodates up to 12 guests on board in total comfort and stability from the 20mm thick steel plates for cruising icy oceans to the intricate interior design throughout.

Feeling much larger than a 38-metre yacht, the open spaces on board (both inside and out) are expertly laid out and brought to life with clean, contemporary design. For the 5,700 nautical mile range, the lifestyle on board is both varied and autonomous, with stocked galleys, open on-deck areas and luxurious cabins; including a full-beam Owner’s suite.

“In the last six months we have delivered two vessels (Class 102 and Nauta Air 111), sold two secondhand Darwin Class (86’ and 96’), signed four contracts for yachts from 39.5 to 41m, and developed a new model which we will present soon to the press worldwide (one 39m unit already sold),” explains Vasco Buonpensiere, Sales & Marketing Director of CdM.

“We have now 8 yachts under construction at our facility and a brand new shed is hosting the biggest Explorer Vessel we have ever built here at CDM: the 499GRT K42, under construction for a client of Floating Life, is now about 12 months from delivery and growing under our eyes every day.”

With more explorer yachts under construction, CdM is a shipyard to watch closely, and now with Hyhma back in the yard before heading across the world, a perfect chance to visit and step on board a future classic.