Scheduled for delivery in 2017 to owner Graeme Hart, the Kleven 370 project is still secretive in nature; however, judging by the high-acclaim of her sistership Ulysses, it’s clear this vessel is built for adventure.

Like her sistership, the Kleven 370 offers a world of superyacht toys and tenders, open luxurious spaces and cutting-edge technology to provide the finest lifestyle while exploring the farthest reaches of the world.

Placing 27th in the Top 100 largest yachts in the world, the Kleven line of rugged explorers is stable and stylish with extreme capabilities in rough conditions.

The Kleven 370 can accommodate up to 66 people in complete comfort in long-distance navigations. For a full list of superyachts in the Top 100, click here.