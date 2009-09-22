With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, the tri-deck features interior design by Michael Kirschstein and exterior design by the in-house team at Inace.

Her elegant interior in American Cherry and white eggshell finish accommodates 10 guests in five cabins.

Her master stateroom is located on the main deck while the four guest cabins consisting of VIP, double and two twin cabins occupy the lower deck.

Despite her hardened exterior, Beyond features a wealth of luxury extras across her three decks from a skylounge with full entertainment centre, to aft deck with plenty of sunbathing and lounging space.

Powered by twin Caterpillar C-18A 587bhp engines, she has a comfortable cruising speed between eight and 10 knots.

Inace has been specialising in shipbuilding and repair since its foundation in the 1960s. Located in Fortaleza, Ceará State, Brazil, the company is dedicated to constructing luxury steel and aluminium yachts in Latin America, and is the only private shipyard in Brazil to produce warships.