With exterior styling and naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design, Legend was transformed into an ice-breaking passenger ship with a 1B-Swedish/Finnish classification. Her stern was also lengthened by 3.60m, bringing about a complete restyle through the subsequent extension of the superstructure and rebuilding of the mast.

The styling drive creates a sleeker charter yacht which maintains a rugged reflection of her capabilities. The most important exterior spaces have been extended for enjoyment and relaxation in the world’s most exotic locations. Her aft deck was also transformed into a helicopter deck, with a swim platform and large swimming pool / Jacuzzi in the stern.

On board, Legend provides guests with a fitness room, movie theatre, bar, and a music corner with a grand piano and other music instruments for live music as glaciers pass the windows. The toys on board can be deployed thanks to a new heavy-weight crane, not to mention being updated with submarine and luxury tenders.

After embarking across the North Sea last night, this yacht is now putting the first few nautical miles under her belt before welcoming charter guests on board.