Due to call Hong Kong home, the custom designed and built boat will be able to make the most of her capabilities to open up new cruising grounds across the South China Sea, the Phillipines and the Pacific.

All-aluminium in construction, the capabilities behind the adventure stems from Zeepaard's naval architecture and engineering package by Vripack, world-experts in expedition yachts.

The platform on which Zeepaard is built gives way to the signature exterior and interiors, which provide a world of comfort for longer journeys across the globe.

The rich mahogany, myriad materials and blended cream carpeting adds a sophisticated edge to the journey, with formal dining areas and cinema room to spend time with those who matter most.

Capable of accommodating 10 guests in ample space throughout five cabins, Zeepaard adds an edge to the comfort through a staff of highly skilled crew and award-winning crew.

All while the two on-board tenders, garage of toys and expedition equipment bring an added dimension to the journey ahead.