It is further proof that the world renowned shipyard still has major pulling power for prospective yacht clients. We sat down with Fabio Ermetto, CCO of Azimut Benetti, to find out more about these two new projects as well as his thoughts on the keys to the company’s success.

“We recently announced the signing of two 100-metre plus yachts,” he confirmed. “We are not allowed to talk really about it, but I am only able to say that the two boats are different lengths and completely different to each other. And now we start to design them.

“They will hit the water in a couple of years. We are now in the design process, and we need to make some changes to our facility to accommodate thee boats, so we have a few years of hard work ahead of us which we are approaching in the right way.

So how would Mr Ermetto summarise the essential ingredients that have made Benetti such a major name in the world of yacht building.

“I think the real secret of Benetti, if we can summarise in a few words, is passion for what we do, but also dedication to our clients,” he said. “The Benetti DNA is to put our client at the focus of all our activities and focus on their wishes and needs. This coupled with innovation and the ‘Made in Italy’ touch is probably helping us a lot.”

