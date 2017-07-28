What can you tell us about your view for the future of C&N?

C&N is one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious companies in the yachting industry. Through its history, originally in yacht design and later in terms of innovation of service areas, it will continue to influence the yachting sector.

We are entering a new chapter in Camper & Nicholsons thanks to strong shareholders that have a long-term vision for its growth and success. The focus is on reinforcing the core business of Camper & Nicholsons and while at the same time, offering a package of additional services that benefit our clients. We will work to develop these services that would historically be offered by third parties.

An example of this is the creation of Camper & Nicholsons Insurance which was recently launched and has already proven to be a very successful service among our clients with dozens of contracts signed in only a few weeks.

What needs to happen across the brokerage field to insight change for the better?

The yachting industry has changed a lot over the last ten years and brokerage companies have to evolve and adapt their business models accordingly. Camper & Nicholsons is putting a great deal of thought into what our clients will require in the future and is focused on becoming a trend-setter.

The way that our clients approach the sale, purchase, management, or charter of yachts is changing. The transfer of wealth to younger generations, along with the fast changes to technology and their perceptions of service mean that perceptions of our service is also changing. We are working hard to anticipate all of this evolution, stay ahead of the curve and become much more than a traditional brokerage company.

How is your return to the brokerage community the ideal platform to make C&N a part of that change?

Actually, the shareholders and the management team have been working on several innovative ideas as part of their long term strategy, which is already in the implementation stage. I am honoured they asked me to be part of this process and team. We want to be the driving force behind positive change in the industry. I anticipate that this vision and enthusiasm will continue to attract other experienced professionals to join me and the company in this mission.

What markets will you be focusing on as part of your strategy, such as cultivating New Build?

Camper & Nicholsons has always been a market leader supporting clients through new build projects, often involving several projects over many years considering the life long trusted relationships we hold with many of our clients.

Our clients are global and we have no specific market focus. One of the reasons I was asked to join Camper & Nicholsons was to leverage my naval architecture experience, technical knowledge and recent experiences with leading shipyards to help match our clientele with the best opportunities and adapt our approach to suit their individual needs and market characteristics.

Formerly a Naval Architect, Fabio Ermetto took charge of several high-profile positions across the industry in his career. From Sales & Marketing Director of Heesen Yachts, spending nine years with the Azimut Benetti Group, two years with brokerage house Fraser Yachts and, most recently, serving three years as CCO of Benetti before his new arrival at Camper & Nicholsons as Chief Commercial Officer.