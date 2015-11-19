After a dramatic revamp masterminded by the Spottswood family, the development reopened at the start of the year boasting an array of new amenities, including a state-of-the-art superyacht marina, a luxury hotel, a restaurant and bar and a fitness club.

Now the resort is hoping to revive its rich history that once saw it considered one of the region’s major luxury yachting destinations – and the hosting of a high-profile Rendezvous is considered key to that ambition.

The three-day event kicked off with a welcome cocktail party followed by a lavish dinner under a marquee by the new 74-slip marina, which can accommodate yachts of up to 130 feet, all set against the backdrop of the tropical melodies of the Howard Livingston and the Mile Marker 24 band.

Several visiting boats filled the marina, with Florida-based brokerage Galati Yachts bringing four vessels to the event - Algorithm, Andiamo, The new Prestige 75 and Billboard – while Denison Yachts were in attendance with the 92 Broward called Picasso.

Some guests made use of the neighbouring FBO Marathon Jet Center to arrive at the Rendezvous by private jet, where they found refreshments served by renowned drinks makers Chateau d’Esclans wines, Southern Wine and Spirits, Titomirov Vodka and Bastille Whiskey.

Meanwhile, parked conspicuously on the Faro Blanco forecourt throughout the evening was an Aston Martin Rapide, brought to the event by the iconic British carmaker.

The following day saw guests enjoy an action-packed programme, including a fishing tournament and watersports activities. Some preferred to experience Faro Blanco’s more sedate side, reclining by the pool or perusing the pop-up trunk store where high-end fashion and jewellery brands were displaying their luxury wares.

That evening, a cocktail hour and fishing tournament awards ceremony was held on the docks, while a steel drum band entertained guests. A yacht hop then saw all of the boats in attendance welcome people to step on board and get a taste of their lavish environs.

Later, guests returned to the Faro Blanco Yacht Club for a seated dinner and music by a live jazz singer. Rolled cigars by Rodriguez were on offer post-dinner before a Casino Night got underway which saw the party roll into the early hours.

Sunday was a low-key affair as the Rendezvous came to a close, with guests singing the praises of the organisers who had put together such a magnificent demonstration of why Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club is once again at the pinnacle of the luxury yachting lifestyle.