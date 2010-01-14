Saab, internationally acclaimed for his expertise in luxury couture, will conceptualize the yachts and provide creative direction on their interior design. "I always sought to incarnate my vision of modernity and elegance beyond the conventional limits of fashion," says Saab.

Wevyes Couture, a concept created in partnership between Weyves International and Donald Potard, Founder of Agent de Luxe, design luxury yachts branded by internationally acclaimed fashion designers.



"We are delighted about this collaboration with the fashion house of Elie Saab, a designer and a brand that fits naturally within the context of extreme luxury," said Donald Potard of Weyves Couture. "A design project of this nature enables the couturier to express the universe of Elie Saab in the form of interior design and the art of living".