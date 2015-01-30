The move outside will allow completion of the commissioning of the engine room systems and radio equipment, as well as final works on the upper deck and mast. This unprecedented new yacht will be completed in the spring, after heading out to sea through the newly enlarged Juliana Lock in Gouda.



This exceptional example of a pure custom creation is the first Feadship to be fully compliant with the new Passenger Yacht Code regulations, allowing more than the usual twelve passengers. It is also the first Feadship to cross the 100-metre mark. Her vast size has been used to great effect across six decks of sumptuous facilities and technical excellence, including a fully operational helicopter pad.



The sun deck is home to an observation lounge, bar and Jacuzzi, while the bridge deck includes a large terrace with outdoor cinema. A vast owner’s deck includes a beautiful full-beam stateroom with double bathrooms, dressing rooms and a sauna, a forward terrace with Jacuzzi, a private office and a study, a lounge and a spacious aft deck area for lounging with a dining table for twenty.



Among the many fine features found on the main deck is a 6-metre contraflow swimming pool complete with its own waterfall. The lower deck is home to an ultra-high definition cinema, a lounge area below the glass-bottom swimming pool, a beach club and a wellness centre. The yacht has been designed as the ideal place for its sixteen guests to enjoy themselves and entertain.



The facilities offered by the yacht’s audio-visual system are astonishing even by Feadship standards. For instance, the elevator shaft is faced with an interactive video wall throughout the five decks. The glass corridor through the engine room features an all-purpose interactive screen offering images from the underwater camera plus the latest information on the yacht’s location, propulsion and systems.



The yacht’s exterior was designed by Tim Heywood. Its comprehensive and unprecedented implementation of the new Passenger Yacht Code regulations has enabled Feadship to create a bespoke interior with veneers, leathers and other exotic materials that are all fully compliant with these new rules. The yacht is certified for chartering with helicopter operations.