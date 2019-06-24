The broadcast provided superyacht enthusiasts with the first glimpses of the new project as it emerged from the Feadship Royal Van Lent shipyard in Kaag. Project 818 was making its way for tests of its propulsion system, as well as underdoing further outfitting and the placement of its mast.

The company’s ethos is built on an uncompromising strive for perfection, taking time to ensure every yacht built matches their ambition to be the very best in the world. So while there is still much that is being kept out of the public eye, Friday’s livestream treated viewers to the elegant exterior masterminded by Finnish designer Jarkko Jämsén. Just like the cutting-edge technology incorporated into every Feadship creation, the broadcast made use of new innovations including all-action drone footage, offering a unique and up-close experience for those who tuned in.

KK Superyachts have represented the owner of this custom-built yacht through all stages of its development. Having seen the fine craftsmanship of the yacht’s exterior, we are eagerly awaiting information on the latest developments, including an interior designed by Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design.

Details of Project 818 have been kept closely guarded during its construction, and further information will be revealed closer to the launch date. With each new addition to the Feadship fleet “the product of an evolutionary R&D and overall quality enhancement philosophy”, we can expect that when Project 818 is delivered later this year it will mark another milestone for Feadship custom yacht innovation.

The two hour long livestream, which is available to watch on Feadship’s Youtube channel, may well have set a precedent for the way in which superyacht launches are covered. While we must of course wait to see whether other builders follow this with their own live broadcasts, it is unsurprising that it has been the Feadship brand which is driving change and innovation within the industry.