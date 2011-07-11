Hamilton is now set to use his wide experience in the yachting industry – both on land and at sea – to serve Feadship’s many owners in the United States. As well as maintaining close relationships with both potential and existing clients, he will also be providing dedicated services to owner’s representatives and captains, while also supporting the Feadship Charter division.

Timothy Hamilton is an expert when it comes to Feadship’s characteristic quality, craftsmanship and sea keeping abilities after working on the 62m Rasselas. He also came to know the brand whilst on a one-and-a-half year stint as market research manager for Edmiston & Company in Monaco and New York.

Hamilton has also worked for two years as sales director of the Rodriguez Group in Fort Lauderdale, USA and spent eighteen months contracting for the US Navy with BAE systems in Washington DC.

“I’ve greatly admired Feadships ever since I was a young boy,” Hamilton comments. “However, I never imagined that one day I would be part of the team that builds these remarkable vessels. Feadship yachts represent heritage, quality and seaworthiness, and I look forward to continuing to uphold these traditions in my new role at the Feadship America office.”

“We are delighted to welcome onboard someone with such a sound understanding of the attributes that make Feadship the world’s leading motor yacht brand,” says Henk de Vries, managing director of Koninklijke De Vries Scheepsbouw, one of the two Feadship yards along with Royal van Lent. “While the Feadship fleet incorporates owners from every part of the globe, the US market remains our largest customer base. The appointment of an experienced new director of Feadship America reflects the importance we attach to offering dedicated support and service to all our stateside clients, now and in the future.”