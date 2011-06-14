The third in the SL39 semi-custom range, Go is a yacht of exceptional quality in comfort, flexibility and performance.

This superyacht was launched in 2010 by the highly respected Feadship-Koninklijke De Vries Scheepsbouw yard and features a distinctive, minimalistic interior design from the award winning FPA Architects.

Capable of accommodating up to 10 guests in 5 luxurious cabins, Go is a spacious and comfortable superyacht with enhanced levels of stability for extended sea-faring performance.

One of Go's focal attractions is her flexibility, allowing owners to use her ‘smart layout’ to transform two of the four guest suites into full width VIP staterooms with a joining lounge.

After Feadship’s recent price reduction, Go is now listed for an asking price of €22,900,000.