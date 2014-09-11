There are always Feadships moored in and around the harbour during the superyacht exhibition, and this year will be no exception. Feadship itself is showcasing the 46 metre Como, and will also use the occasion to launch new publications aimed at owners and potential clients. The Feadship directors will be out in force and have heralded various surprises over the course of the show for visitors to enjoy.



Created for a highly experienced owner who has now built his first custom Feadship, Como will be for viewing by appointment only. But everyone attending the Monaco Yacht Show will be able to enjoy her innovative exterior profile, which includes an unprecedented use of glass panels all the way round the yacht and a radical mast design. Como is a superb illustration of the true meaning of custom yacht building, at which Feadship excels like no other.

This year has welcomed various other examples of this as Feadship has welcomed several new orders to complement a healthy order book. The most recent launch – the futuristic 60.35-metre motor yacht ROCK.IT – is another dramatic statement of intent for the brand as well as her first-time owner. At the same time, the Feadship Heritage Fleet, an association for Feadships older than thirty years, has gone from strength to strength over the past year, proving the enduring popularity and quality of the world’s number one motor yacht builder.



At the Feadship stand in Monaco, directors such as Henk de Vries and Dick van Lent will share their thoughts on the latest developments at Feadship and discuss the options for custom projects with potential clients. The Feadship stand will also be the place to pick up a copy of the brand-new, 180-pages-thick Pilot magazine and an exclusive charter book intended for those who are considering experiencing Feadship quality for themselves during a vacation.